30,547 Shares in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 30,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP increased its position in CarGurus by 32.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 56.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 2.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in CarGurus by 11.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in CarGurus by 16.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

CarGurus Stock Performance

Shares of CARG stock opened at $18.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $24.22.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. CarGurus had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 25.21%. The business had revenue of $239.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.97 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

CarGurus Company Profile

(Free Report)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.