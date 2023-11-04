3,356 Shares in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Acquired by Lutz Financial Services LLC

Lutz Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 364.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILCB traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.92. The stock had a trading volume of 6,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,791. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.65. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $51.10 and a 52 week high of $63.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.01.

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

