3,665 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Acquired by Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 16.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.91.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.6 %

SCHW opened at $55.83 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.94.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $345,761.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,652.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,652.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,961. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

