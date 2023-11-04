4,447 Shares in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Purchased by Fortune Financial Advisors LLC

Fortune Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 42,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 60,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHM opened at $66.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.87 and a 1 year high of $74.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.90.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

