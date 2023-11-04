46,148 Shares in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Purchased by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in Trip.com Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 25,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the period. XY Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 217,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 33,265 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 444.4% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 168,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 137,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 301,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,567,000 after purchasing an additional 55,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

TCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.85.

TCOM stock opened at $33.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $43.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.61.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.20. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

