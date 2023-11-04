4,745 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Purchased by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $187.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.75. The company has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

