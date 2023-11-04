49,560 Shares in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Purchased by Accretive Wealth Partners LLC

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of GAN as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of GAN by 692.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 519,808 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of GAN by 600.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 398,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 341,950 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of GAN by 30.5% during the first quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 948,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 221,980 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of GAN during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GAN by 145.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 101,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

Get GAN alerts:

GAN Price Performance

GAN opened at $0.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.60. GAN Limited has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

About GAN

GAN ( NASDAQ:GAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $33.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.60 million. GAN had a negative return on equity of 49.75% and a negative net margin of 124.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GAN Limited will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, B2B and Business-to-Consumer (B2C).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.