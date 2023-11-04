51,795 Shares in Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE:IDN) Acquired by Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 51,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Intellicheck at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Intellicheck by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 53,275 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intellicheck in the 1st quarter valued at $735,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intellicheck by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 132,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intellicheck by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 116,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 41,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Intellicheck by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 36.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IDN shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Intellicheck from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intellicheck in a report on Sunday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Intellicheck Stock Performance

Intellicheck stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. Intellicheck, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.79 million, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average of $2.41.

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a negative net margin of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $4.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Intellicheck, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

