5,614 Shares in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Bought by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 0.8% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Regal Rexnord by 11.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Regal Rexnord by 23.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regal Rexnord by 2.4% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Regal Rexnord by 0.8% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

RRX stock opened at $105.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.82 and its 200-day moving average is $142.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -588.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.11. Regal Rexnord Co. has a twelve month low of $97.18 and a twelve month high of $166.00.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -777.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP John Avampato sold 8,427 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $1,279,471.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,653.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on RRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

About Regal Rexnord

(Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

