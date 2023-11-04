620 Shares in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Purchased by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $376.86.

AMP stock opened at $335.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $330.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.25. The stock has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $275.09 and a one year high of $358.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

