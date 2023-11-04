6,841 Shares in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Acquired by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Crocs by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CROX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crocs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley lowered shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Crocs from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.88.

Crocs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $83.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.26. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.00 and a 12 month high of $151.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crocs news, CFO Anne Mehlman acquired 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $101.62 per share, for a total transaction of $198,159.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 103,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,472,652.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Crocs news, CFO Anne Mehlman acquired 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $101.62 per share, for a total transaction of $198,159.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 103,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,472,652.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff acquired 2,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.61 per share, for a total transaction of $200,005.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 99,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,439,239.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crocs Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.