686 Shares in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Acquired by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $492.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $467.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $488.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.41, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.16. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $336.63 and a 52 week high of $595.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.34%.

A number of research firms have commented on MPWR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.17.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.28, for a total transaction of $383,922.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,877,106.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.28, for a total transaction of $383,922.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,877,106.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.26, for a total transaction of $1,503,817.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,013,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,657,657.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,104 shares of company stock valued at $10,011,898. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

