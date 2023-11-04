78,666 Shares in Metal Sky Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MSSA) Bought by Cowen AND Company LLC

Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Metal Sky Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MSSA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 78,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 0.89% of Metal Sky Star Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metal Sky Star Acquisition in the first quarter worth $38,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Metal Sky Star Acquisition in the first quarter worth $191,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Metal Sky Star Acquisition by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Metal Sky Star Acquisition by 53.5% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 16,632 shares during the period. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Metal Sky Star Acquisition in the second quarter worth $561,000. 55.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Metal Sky Star Acquisition stock opened at $10.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.72. Metal Sky Star Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $11.19.

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

