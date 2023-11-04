80,776 Shares in Clean Energy Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS) Bought by Cowen AND Company LLC

Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 80,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Clean Energy Special Situations at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWSS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Clean Energy Special Situations in the third quarter worth $2,654,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Clean Energy Special Situations in the fourth quarter worth $3,025,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Clean Energy Special Situations in the first quarter worth $4,060,000. Clear Street LLC boosted its position in Clean Energy Special Situations by 8,104.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 37,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 37,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Clean Energy Special Situations by 2,707.8% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 24,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.37% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Special Situations Price Performance

SWSS stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. Clean Energy Special Situations Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $11.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.40.

About Clean Energy Special Situations

Clean Energy Special Situations Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Springwater Special Situations Corp.

