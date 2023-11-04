8,959 Shares in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Acquired by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ares Management by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Ares Management by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 20,816 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at $684,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,895,000 after purchasing an additional 45,745 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 179,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,717,978.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 38,284,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,778,383.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 179,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,717,978.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 38,284,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,778,383.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 77,558 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.52, for a total value of $7,951,246.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,753.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 784,122 shares of company stock worth $13,099,285 and have sold 1,313,417 shares worth $132,726,614. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Management Price Performance

ARES opened at $107.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $66.04 and a 1 year high of $112.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.49.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04). Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Ares Management’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ares Management from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Ares Management from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ares Management from $111.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.62.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

