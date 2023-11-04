922 Shares in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Acquired by Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2,844.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,985,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,237 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,426,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,241,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,118,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 664,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,487,000 after buying an additional 179,136 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WTW shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $236.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.91. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $195.29 and a 1-year high of $258.93. The company has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

