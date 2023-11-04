94,796 Shares in Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLI) Purchased by Cowen AND Company LLC

Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 94,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Globalink Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLLI. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Globalink Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $2,111,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globalink Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $990,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globalink Investment by 14,626.6% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 147,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 146,266 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globalink Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globalink Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $535,000. 51.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Globalink Investment alerts:

Globalink Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GLLI opened at $10.84 on Friday. Globalink Investment Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.63.

About Globalink Investment

Globalink Investment ( NASDAQ:GLLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter.

(Free Report)

Globalink Investment Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire business in the technology industry within the e-commerce and payments sectors in North America, Europe, South East Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globalink Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalink Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.