A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,151 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AOS. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the first quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 93.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 344.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AOS shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.29.

In other A. O. Smith news, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total value of $892,435.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,378.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total value of $892,435.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,378.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 56,686 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $4,094,996.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,140.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $71.56 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $54.97 and a 12 month high of $76.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.81.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The company had revenue of $937.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

