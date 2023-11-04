abrdn plc Acquires 1,772 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $22,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 432.2% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after buying an additional 30,214 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total value of $548,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,310,613.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total value of $1,434,356.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at $19,257,633.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total value of $548,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,310,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,545. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.20.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP opened at $502.54 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $388.66 and a 12-month high of $508.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $492.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $476.66. The company has a market capitalization of $53.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.99%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

