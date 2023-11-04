abrdn plc Cuts Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

abrdn plc reduced its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Nucor were worth $18,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.1% during the second quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Nucor by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the second quarter valued at approximately $705,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at $24,092,251.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,190,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,101 shares in the company, valued at $14,127,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,092,251.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $152.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.64. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $129.46 and a 1-year high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 17.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NUE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.56.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

