abrdn plc Has $19.26 Million Stock Position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

abrdn plc increased its stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,679 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $19,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Robert Half by 107,547.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 56,186,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,226,375,000 after purchasing an additional 56,134,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Robert Half by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,674,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,561,370,000 after buying an additional 42,681 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Robert Half by 116,277.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,941,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,327,000 after buying an additional 7,934,758 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Robert Half in the first quarter valued at $636,060,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Robert Half by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,808,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,330,000 after buying an additional 891,202 shares during the period. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Insider Transactions at Robert Half

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $152,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,056.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,108,537.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,927 shares in the company, valued at $15,776,014.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $152,007.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $959,056.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RHI. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Robert Half from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Robert Half from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Robert Half from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Robert Half

Robert Half Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of RHI stock opened at $76.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.65. Robert Half Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $89.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Robert Half had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

Robert Half Company Profile

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.