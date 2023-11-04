abrdn plc Has $19.75 Million Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

abrdn plc lowered its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 50.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,993 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.08% of Cardinal Health worth $19,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 110.9% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 187,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,159,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth about $692,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,456,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.69.

In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $602,804.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,969,781.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mary C. Scherer sold 20,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,785,357.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,649 shares in the company, valued at $918,689.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $602,804.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,969,781.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,052 shares of company stock valued at $8,401,034. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $100.21 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.53 and a 52 week high of $102.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.85. The company has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 101.22, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 67.01% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 202.02%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

