abrdn plc Has $22.18 Million Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

abrdn plc lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 58.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,796 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,171 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $22,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,212,306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,371,995 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,601 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $673,731,000 after buying an additional 92,760 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,591,901 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $517,706,000 after buying an additional 419,411 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,097,464 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $535,923,000 after buying an additional 96,315 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $243.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.75. The company has a market cap of $75.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $265.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total transaction of $9,682,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,130,921.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $499,820.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 37,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,151,613.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total value of $9,682,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,130,921.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,890 shares of company stock valued at $41,363,870 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

