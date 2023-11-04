abrdn plc Makes New Investment in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

abrdn plc acquired a new position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 132,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,014,000. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.34% of MSA Safety as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 71.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 42.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in MSA Safety in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 398.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 123.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet cut shares of MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of MSA Safety from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSA Safety news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.65, for a total value of $91,325.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,691.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $30,585.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,765.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.65, for a total transaction of $91,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,691.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Stock Performance

NYSE MSA opened at $160.42 on Friday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.57 and a 1 year high of $185.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 193.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.20.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.32. MSA Safety had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 31.60%. The business had revenue of $446.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 226.51%.

MSA Safety Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Further Reading

