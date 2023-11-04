abrdn plc Reduces Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 298,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,393 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.07% of DuPont de Nemours worth $21,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DD. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 113.1% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 9,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 30,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 106.0% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% during the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 310,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 52.1% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 7,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of DD stock opened at $69.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.06. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,006.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,762.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

