abrdn plc Sells 23,166 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

abrdn plc decreased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,193 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 23,166 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $20,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,247 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 84.8% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 5.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $490,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,477 shares in the company, valued at $17,148,004.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,289,422.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $490,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,148,004.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,453 shares of company stock valued at $6,696,031 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.16.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS opened at $147.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.95. The company has a market cap of $170.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $153.36.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

