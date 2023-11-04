abrdn plc Sells 23,599 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 23,599 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $22,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,875.0% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $1,338,373.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,473,533.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,677,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $1,338,373.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,473,533.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,048 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TROW has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TROW

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

TROW opened at $95.67 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $134.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.90.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.