abrdn plc Sells 508,047 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 987,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508,047 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 2.82% of The Shyft Group worth $21,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 1,501.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 548.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SHYF shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

The Shyft Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $11.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $390.22 million, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.90. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The Shyft Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.69%.

Insider Transactions at The Shyft Group

In related news, CFO Jonathan C. Douyard bought 9,060 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $100,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,716.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.