abrdn plc Trims Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

abrdn plc decreased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 460,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,982 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $20,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y boosted its stake in Altria Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO opened at $40.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $51.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.24.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.84%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

