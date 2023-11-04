ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ACAD has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.60 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.67.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.07 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -34.88 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.79.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.77% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 51,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $1,132,323.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,316.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 51,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $1,132,323.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,316.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,547 in the last three months. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7,783.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 169.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

