Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth about $411,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 5,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 12.1% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 813,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $250,878,000 after buying an additional 88,009 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 7.3% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 13.0% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $313.41 on Friday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $330.43. The firm has a market cap of $196.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $311.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.51.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler Companies lowered their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.24.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,526 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,657,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,334 shares of company stock worth $9,041,467 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

