Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Buys 343 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,766,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,918 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,976,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,292,000 after acquiring an additional 32,152 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 333.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,298,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,684,000 after acquiring an additional 999,327 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,026,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,609,000 after acquiring an additional 119,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 945,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,013,000 after acquiring an additional 19,168 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $72.55 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $77.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

