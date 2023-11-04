Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co cut its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 62.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 58.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 45,326 shares during the period. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Shares of ATVI opened at $94.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.94 and a 52-week high of $94.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.32.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

