Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Acushnet has raised its dividend by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Acushnet has a payout ratio of 25.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Acushnet to earn $3.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Acushnet Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GOLF opened at $55.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.53. Acushnet has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $61.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $689.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.30 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 9.23%. Acushnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOLF shares. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Acushnet from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Acushnet from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Acushnet from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Acushnet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Acushnet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.88.

Get Our Latest Report on GOLF

Insider Transactions at Acushnet

In other Acushnet news, CFO Sean S. Sullivan sold 13,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $764,312.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,474,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Sean S. Sullivan sold 13,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $764,312.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,474,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brendan J. Reidy sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total transaction of $953,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,064.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Acushnet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOLF. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Acushnet during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Acushnet

(Get Free Report)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.