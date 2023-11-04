Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 68.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 33,688 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.0% in the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 26.5% in the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 14,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.5% in the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 21,972 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.10.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 4.1 %

AMD opened at $112.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.19. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $59.80 and a one year high of $132.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 935.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,861,240 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.