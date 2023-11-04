Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Affirm from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler cut Affirm from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Affirm from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Affirm from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Compass Point cut Affirm from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.39.

Get Affirm alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AFRM

Affirm Price Performance

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $22.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.65. The company has a quick ratio of 11.81, a current ratio of 11.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.95. Affirm has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $25.63.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $445.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.18 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 62.05%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Affirm will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Affirm by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 633,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after acquiring an additional 14,841 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm

(Get Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.