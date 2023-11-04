Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Agilysys from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Agilysys from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Agilysys from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

Agilysys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $90.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.77. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 191.62 and a beta of 0.87. Agilysys has a 52-week low of $60.21 and a 52-week high of $90.73.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $58.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.80 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Agilysys will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Agilysys news, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $70,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,145.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,486 shares of company stock valued at $112,842. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Agilysys by 22.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Agilysys by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 2.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 51.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 6.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

