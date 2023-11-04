AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AGNC. StockNews.com started coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group raised AGNC Investment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.50 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $12.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.28.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $593.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a oct 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 16.4%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 389.19%.

In other news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $49,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,571,343.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 2.3% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 42,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 16.7% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 49.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.6% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

