Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Cut to C$29.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
AC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Air Canada from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark raised their price target on Air Canada from C$23.75 to C$29.50 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Air Canada from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$29.63.
Air Canada Stock Up 5.2 %
Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.63 by C$1.22. The company had revenue of C$5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.11 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 2.8788927 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Air Canada
Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.
