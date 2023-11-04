Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.72.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 1,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $175,822.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,581. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total value of $121,296.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,690.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $175,822.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,581. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,446 shares of company stock valued at $3,539,984 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 16.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 48.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $108.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $109.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.84.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.10). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $935.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.52 million. Analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

