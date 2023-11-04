Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alexander’s from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Shares of Alexander’s stock opened at $194.52 on Tuesday. Alexander’s has a twelve month low of $155.60 and a twelve month high of $247.35. The company has a quick ratio of 13.84, a current ratio of 14.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is presently 92.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,669,000 after acquiring an additional 111,306 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 182,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,595,000 after acquiring an additional 15,165 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander’s during the 4th quarter valued at $3,030,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 50,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,257,000 after acquiring an additional 10,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander’s during the 4th quarter valued at $1,212,000. 32.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.

