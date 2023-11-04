Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.086 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Algoma Steel Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASTL traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.39. The stock had a trading volume of 992,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.17. The stock has a market cap of $765.60 million, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.45. Algoma Steel Group has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $9.20.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $615.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.30 million. Algoma Steel Group had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Algoma Steel Group will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Algoma Steel Group in a report on Sunday, September 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algoma Steel Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Featured Articles

