Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.65-0.69 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.47-3.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.50 billion.

NYSE ALIT opened at $7.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.22. Alight has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $10.19.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.54 million. Alight had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alight will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

ALIT has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Alight from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Alight from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Alight from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.67.

In other Alight news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $322,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,370,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,837,590.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at $347,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alight during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alight by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alight during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Alight during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Alight by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. Its solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing that helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture. The company is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

