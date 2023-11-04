Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.86.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ALGM

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $26.09 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $53.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.23.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $278.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 26.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $658,410.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,545.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $658,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,545.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Derek D’antilio bought 1,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.63 per share, for a total transaction of $50,041.44. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 142,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,805,693.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegro MicroSystems

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 955.2% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. 50.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.