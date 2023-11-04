Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Stock Position Cut by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co lessened its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Alliant Energy by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Alliant Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 173,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,100,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Alliant Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ LNT opened at $51.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.59. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $45.15 and a 52-week high of $57.52.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $912.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.42 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LNT

About Alliant Energy

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.