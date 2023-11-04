Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

ALLT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Allot Communications from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Allot Communications in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Allot Communications from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st.

Allot Communications stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53. Allot Communications has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $59.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.14.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.32). Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 55.10% and a negative net margin of 49.66%. The business had revenue of $25.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Allot Communications will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allot Communications stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,339 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,425 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Allot Communications worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

