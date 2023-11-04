Alpha Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 2,313 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up 1.9% of Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 48.3% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 889,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,123,000 after buying an additional 289,591 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 64.7% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 50,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 19,746 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 30.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 820,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,225,000 after buying an additional 191,895 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 40,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 228,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,536,000 after purchasing an additional 38,221 shares during the period.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFCF traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.58. 766,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,332. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.46 and its 200 day moving average is $41.35. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.48 and a fifty-two week high of $43.51.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

