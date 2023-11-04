Alpha Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 6,772 Shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for 1.4% of Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.57% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFIP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 3D L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter worth $232,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIP traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.09. The company had a trading volume of 70,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,324. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.01. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $43.28.

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

