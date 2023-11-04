Alpha Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 420,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares during the quarter. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF accounts for approximately 12.9% of Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.45% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $20,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OMFL. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 348.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of OMFL traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.81. 401,328 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.206 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

