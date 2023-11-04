Alpha Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,768 shares during the quarter. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF makes up approximately 11.8% of Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.57% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $18,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XT. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 72.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 25,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 10,897 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 36.1% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 29,046 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 17,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 49.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:XT traded up $1.15 on Friday, reaching $51.66. 123,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,049. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.63. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $45.64 and a 52 week high of $58.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

